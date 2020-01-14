Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings''Hanora Kew with Rocket. SUS-201201-162927001

Dogs all dressed up in Hastings

The True Crime Museum opened its gates to some very special criminal canines along with their crime loving owners in a special promotion to celebrate their annual Dress Up Your Dog Day on Sunday January 12.

The pawfect pooches were encouraged to dress up for their visit as part of the national event and were welcomed with treats and mug shot photos!

Dress Up Your Dog Day 1 SUS-200114-124856001
Dress Up Your Dog Day 1 SUS-200114-124856001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum SUS-201201-163048001
Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum SUS-201201-163048001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum SUS-201201-163038001
Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum SUS-201201-163038001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings''Museum staff Liam Upjohn, Freya Hammond and Laura Green. SUS-201201-163025001
Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings''Museum staff Liam Upjohn, Freya Hammond and Laura Green. SUS-201201-163025001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3