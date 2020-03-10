Don’t miss out on rare chance to view historic ship wreck between Hastings and Bexhill this week

There will be one of only four chances this year to have a guided tour of the wreck of the Amsterdam ship.

The Dutch East Indiaman ran aground at Bulverhythe during a storm in January 1749.

The Shipwreck Museum has a tour taking place on Friday March 13 at 7.30am, when the low tide makes the wreck visible.

For nearly two hundred years, during the 18th and 19th centuries, much of the world’s international trade was carried out by great sailing vessels, known as East Indiamen. These majestic ships, operated by huge companies, based not only in this country, but also in the Netherlands, France and Portugal amongst other places, opened up major trading routes across the world, not to mention helping to extend their nations’ influence in far-flung territories.

In time, new technologies, different requirements, trading conditions and so on brought about the end of the East Indiamen and they disappeared, leaving behind little more than romantic memories of that great age of sailing. However, more than memories survive along our local stretch of coast because, near Bulverhythe in St Leonards, there rests the most complete wreck anywhere in the world of one of these magnificent vessels – the Dutch East Indiaman, the Amsterdam.

Between two thirds and three-quarters of the ship remains, making her more complete than the Mary Rose. She is, in every respect, an international nautical treasure and should rank far higher in the imposing list of Hastings and St Leonards superb heritage jewels. Yet, for many, she remains a hidden secret.

For much of the year, she lies out of sight beneath the waters of the English Channel yet, every now and again, when there is an exceptionally low tide, she can be seen clearly outlined in the mud and sediment of Bulverhythe beach.

It is at these times that the Shipwreck Museum, based in Rock-a-Nore Road in the Old Town, organises guided visits to the wreck to explore, not only the great vessel herself, but also to examine the surrounding shore where people can see an extraordinary, perfectly preserved Bronze Age forest, with trees which have been dated back to around 2000-2500BC as well as Cretaceous rocks, estimated to be around 135-140 million years old. Sometimes, if the weather conditions have been a bit turbulent, these rocks can split and this is when you might come across fossils.

As a rule, the Shipwreck Museum leads about seven or eight guided walks each year to see the wreck but in 2020, the number of very low spring tides occurring during daylight is extremely limited and there will only be four opportunities this year when the ship will be visible.

The first of these takes place on Friday March 13. You’ll need to be up bright and early, however, as the walk begins at 7:30 in the morning. Visitors should assemble at the Viewing Platform, which is to be found by Bulverhythe beach at the far side of the railway bridge at the end of Bridge Way, West St Leonards. For motorists, parking can be found just off the A259, a little way west of Bridge Way (no parking is available in Bridge Way itself).

Please ensure you have appropriate footwear as the visit will involve walking on wet sand and rock. Also bring warm clothing as the beach is exposed and can be cool and windy.

Bookings can be made by visit or phone call (01424 437452) from the Shipwreck Museum, at weekends only (11am – 4pm) or tickets can be obtained from the walk leaders on the day itself. The cost of £6 for adults and £2 for children include a copy of the fully-illustrated Amsterdam guidebook by Dr Peter Marsden, founder of the Museum and renowned expert on the wreck.

