Dragon Boat Race raises thousands for new Rye community hub

The Hub on Rye Hill competed in the Bewl Water Dragon Boat Race for the first time, to raise funds for The Hub’s Buy a Brick campaign.

The fundraising drive hopes to raise £50,000 for a new wellbeing centre at Rye Hospital, providing activities, therapies and a café for all.

A spokesman for The Hub on Rye Hill said: “We did it! For the first time ever, The Hub on Rye Hill competed in the Bewl Water Dragon Boat Race to raise funds for The Hubs Buy a Brick Campaign.

“What a day it was. A very beautiful but huge Dragon Boat, requiring 16 paddlers (not rowers – there is a difference), some super human strength and stamina, and lots of co-ordination to propel it across the lake at breakneck speed.

“The race was across 250 metres. It doesn’t sound very far, but believe me it feels it.

“To the beat of our fabulous drummer, Fran Thomson, and shouts of one, two, we went for it, getting absolutely soaked in the process. And not once, but three times. All three races are timed, with the fastest six teams going through to the finals.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t make it to the finals, but we had a great day, lots of laughs and great team spirit, and to our absolute delight, we have raised more than the £2,000 target we set.

“A worthwhile venture on the open sea (or rather lake).

“The money will be used to buy essential equipment and resources for the centre.”

The team would like to thank every single competitor, and every business and individual that sponsored them: The Old Borough Arms for sponsoring the entry fee, without which they would never have entered; Gusbourne Wine; Rye Bay E-Bikes; Rye Retreat; Rye Arts Festival; and Rye Chocolates for supplying raffle prizes which helped raise a little bit more money on the day.

The Hub on Rye Hill spokesman added: “Everyone has been truly amazing.”

To find out more about The Hub on Rye Hill visit www.hubonryehill.org.uk.

If you would like to organise a fundraising event, to support the Hub’s Buy a Brick Campaign, get in touch with Katie Gurney or Stephanie Faulkner at Rye Hospital on 01797 224499 or visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/hubonryehill to start your own page.

The Hub is due for completion in December 2019.