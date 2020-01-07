Dress up your dog to gain free entry to Hastings attraction for fun canine crime event

The True Crime museum at White Rock, Hastings is offering free entry for each person with a dressed up dog and will be offering complementary doggy treats as well as mug shot photos so you can admire your pet on the Mug Shot Wall.

The local attraction is taking part in National Dress Up Your Dog Day on Sunday January 12 from 10am.

Curator Joel Griggs said: “Last year’s Dress Up Your Dog Day was enormous fun for all of us and our dog loving customers exceeded all previous years with some outstandingly imaginative costumes including bandits, bikers, detectives, a peaky blinders inspired costume and even a watermelon!

“Visitors also seemed to enjoy the wide range of bad dog related goodies in our souvenir shop and owners named and shamed their criminal canines with a variety of misdeeds including ‘Bone Rustler’ and ‘Food Thief’, some were so bad, we can’t even mention them – certainly enough to put them in the doghouse! We look forward to seeing even more crazy costumes this year!”

He added: “We felt very strongly about highlighting these vicious and cruel blood sports. We worked with the RSPCA who donated a training weight method for dogs that had been seized by police as evidence of breeding dogs to fight. ”

Canine visitors will receive a free treat on entrance and there are some great photo opportunities at the Museum’s ‘Dog Mug Shot Wall’ and a Fancy Dress Prize for the ‘Best in Show’.

Dogs should be kept on a short lead while in the museum.

