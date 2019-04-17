Drink driver arrested on De La Warr Road was nearly four times over limit

A Bexhill man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being caught nearly four times over the drink drive limit according to a court document.

Robert Erleigh, 34, of Jarvis Brook Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on De La Warr Road, Bexhill, on February 28, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 139 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Scales of justice

The court made a community order with requirements to complete a drink impaired drivers course and to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 32 months.

See also: Forty year old Hastings woman in possession of heroin and crack cocaine

See also: Hastings man jailed for having knife in shopping centre