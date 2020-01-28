East Sussex maternity care improves – according to survey

Maternity care across East Sussex has improved, according to a national survey by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT) was found to be ‘about the same’ as most other trusts in a number of areas.

However, it was found to be worse than other trusts in the ‘partner length of stay after birth’ section – receiving a 4/10 for the partner being able to stay with the mother and child as much as they wanted.

The CQC surveyed 110 women who had given birth with ESHT in January and February 2019 – a response rate of 37 per cent.

The trust was marked 9/10 or more for ‘receiving appropriate advice and support’, ‘skin to skin contact’, ‘partner involvement in birth’ ‘cleanliness’, ‘respect and dignity’, ‘confidence and trust’ and ‘clear communication’.

ESHT said two questions showed a significant improvement from the previous year’s survey.

However due to significant amendments to the questionnaire in 2019 a number of questions were “not historically comparable” with 2018.

Emma Chambers, assistant director of nursing and head of mmidwifery at ESHT, said, “We love to receive feedback from the women who use our services.

“We are pleased this survey shows we have made improvement in some areas but we recognise there is still work to do to meet our aim of providing outstanding care to all families.

“Our maternity team are very proud of the service we offer and we will use this feedback to develop and enhance the service we offer local women and their families.”

The Trust’s survey results are available on the CQC’s website at www.cqc.org.uk/provider/RXC/survey/5