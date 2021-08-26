Emergency services at St Leonards after car ends up on beach

The incident happened at the back of the Marina car park next to the Azur in St Leonards.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle lodged in the pebbles on the beach, having been driven through the railings located on the seafront next to the pedestrian and cycle pathway.

According to an eyewitness, lifeguards, who were on duty close to where the incident happened, ran over to assist before emergency services were called.

A car has ended up on the beach after crashing through the railings at Marina Car Park, St Leonards. SUS-210826-150955001

Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and paramedics are now at the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

East Sussex Fire said: “We were called at 2.37pm to reports of a road traffic collision on St Leonards seafront.

“A car is on the beach.

“No-one is trapped in the vehicle.”

Hastings Borough Council said it had sent staff to the site.

A spokesman added: “We are aware of this incident and are in attendance along with the emergency services. Temporary repairs will be made to the barriers this afternoon.”