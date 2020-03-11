Emergency services called to fire at Hastings and Rye Labour headquarters

Police are investigating the cause of a fire at the Hastings and Rye Labour headquarters.

Emergency services were called to the building, in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at 10.20pm on Tuesday (March 10).

Police

A spokesman for the Labour Party said there had been a meeting at the building earlier in the evening but there were only a few people there when the fire was detected.

The spokesman added: “No one was hurt and the Labour Party is very grateful to the emergency services for their prompt response.

“We are saying nothing further at the stage while the police carry out their investigations.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the incident is being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, they added: “About 10.20pm on Tuesday 10 March, police and firefighters responded to a fire on the first floor of a building in Bohemia Road, Hastings.

“Firefighters made the building safe within minutes and no injuries were reported.

“The incident is being treated as suspicious and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1385 of 10/03.”

The fire service said firefighters from The Ridge, Hastings and Bexhill attended the incident at 10.17pm.

A spokesman added: “Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one jet hose to extinguish the fire.

“All persons accounted for.”