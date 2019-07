A number of emergency vehicles have been called to an incident in Collington.

Three ambulances and a police van have been seen in Brampton Avenue, down the road from the Hastings Direct building.

A police spokesman said it is a medical incident and ‘not a police matter’.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said it was on their log as a call to a private address and could not provide further details.