Emergency services search Bexhill for missing person

Police and paramedics were joined by the coastguard to search for a missing person in Bexhill.

The Bexhill Coastguard team said its officers were called to the town at 8.48pm on Monday (February 17).

Police

A spokesman said they were helping Sussex Police with a search for a missing person near Bexhill seafront.

An eyewitness said police were seen patrolling roads close to the seafront.

The coastguard said the missing individual was ‘quickly located’.

They were then handed into the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

SECAmb has been approached for comment.