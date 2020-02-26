England cricket legend comes to area to plant new trees

Former England cricket captain Sir Alistair Cook was in Robertsbridge last week to plant new willow trees.

It is part of a new initiative by internationally renowned cricket bat manufacturer Gray-Nicolls to help make their business become more environmentally sustainable.

Robertsbridge is the home of the famous Gray-Nicolls brand.

The Gray-Nicolls Tree Legacy Programme will see a new willow tree planted for every international century scored by a Gray-Nicolls ambassador, with a further tree of any species planted locally to off-set the loss of the willow when harvested for bats in around 20 years’ time.

The Tree Legacy Programme saw Sir Alistair planting 33 willow trees – one for each of his Test centuries.

Not only will two trees be planted after each century, but every individual player that scores an international century will be able to nominate a school to receive £250 worth of Gray-Nicolls cricket kit.

Alistair Cook commented: “It’s amazing to be involved with the launch of this campaign. It’s growing willow for a game I’ve always played, for a brand I’ve always used, so I’m very excited about. As we become more aware of the need to look after the planet, sustainability initiatives like this one are going to be absolutely crucial.”

Nick Wilton, Brand Manager of Gray-Nicolls, said: “We are really excited to launch this latest initiative as Gray-Nicolls moves towards a more sustainable future. We had amazing success with our Off-Cuts project earlier this year, and we are sure the Tree Legacy Programme will be equally impactful as we look to improve sustainability, reduce waste and protect our environment.”

So far this year there have been two scorers of 100 or more by Gray-Nicolls players – Dom Sibley and Aaron Finch – and those trees, along with any other scored in 2020, will be planted in February 2021.

