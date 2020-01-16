Enjoy magical panto fun at Fairlight

The magic of pantomime is coming to Fairlight this week with Fairlight Pantomime Group stating the Wizard of Oz

Performances take place from Thursday January 23 - Saturday January 25 at Fairlight Village Hall, Broadway, Fairlight.

Show start at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday 25.

Director Jennifer Annetts said: “It’s going to be an exciting production. One of the best-loved movies of our time, famously starred Judy Garland. This magical story has been cleverly adapted as a Pantomime with Dorothy’s Aunt Em as the dame. Dorothy is whisked away by a twister to the Land if Oz. Accompanied by a brainless Scarecrow, a heartless Tinman and a cowardly Lion.”

Tickets are on sale now at Fairlight Post Office priced from just £3.

