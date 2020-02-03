Every Wetherspoon pub in Sussex rated – how did your local do?

Pub-goers in Sussex are spolied for choice when it comes to Wetherspoon pubs – but which is best?

Here are the scores out of five for every Sussex Wetherspoon venue according to TripAdvisor – except Gatwick Airport’s The Beehive, The Flying Horse and The Red Lion, which scored 3.5, 3 and 3.5 respectively. How did your favourite do – and do you agree with the ratings?

The George Hotel, George Street, Hailsham: Praised as a 'great meeting place' and one of Wetherspoon's best, this pub scored 4 out of 5

The Picture Playhouse, Bexhill: One reviewer summed it up: "One of the best Wetherspoons you could wish for". A 4 overall from visitors

Cornfield Garage, Cornfield Road, Eastbourne: This pub's community spirit was highlighted, with it scoring 3.5 overall

The Cliftonville Inn, George Street, Hove: Pizza, breakfast and vegan options were all praised by reviews, who scored the pub 3.5 overall

