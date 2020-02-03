Every Wetherspoon pub in Sussex rated – how did your local do?
Pub-goers in Sussex are spolied for choice when it comes to Wetherspoon pubs – but which is best?
Here are the scores out of five for every Sussex Wetherspoon venue according to TripAdvisor – except Gatwick Airport’s The Beehive, The Flying Horse and The Red Lion, which scored 3.5, 3 and 3.5 respectively. How did your favourite do – and do you agree with the ratings?
The George Hotel, George Street, Hailsham: Praised as a 'great meeting place' and one of Wetherspoon's best, this pub scored 4 out of 5