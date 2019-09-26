Exhibition celebrating 25 years of Hastings Bonfire

A special exhibition will be on show at Hastings Museum next month to celebrate 25 years of Hastings Bonfire.

The exhibition will open at 2.30pm on Saturday, October 5, and it will run until the end of Hastings Week, on Sunday, October 20. It will include a collection of photos, videos, merchandise and programmes.

Heather Leech, chairman of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society said: “We are delighted to be able to present such a large collection of memorabilia at Hastings Museum. It’s fascinating to see how the event has evolved over the past 25 years, to become the spectacular event that it is today.

“We are missing a couple of items, which we’re hoping can be sourced in time for the event. We would love to hear from you if you have a programme from 2001 or a photo of the 1998 effigy, which was a clock. Please email chair@hbbs.info.

“We hope you enjoy the exhibition, and also our event, which takes place on Saturday, October 19.”

Full event information can be found at www.hbbs.info or on the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society Facebook page.