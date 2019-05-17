Fabulous Vintage Fair on Bexhill De La Warr Lawns this weekend

Age UK East Sussex is celebrating 70 years with a bog Vintage Fair at the Metropole Lawns, next to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill this weekend (May 18 and 19).

Taking inspiration from the era when Age UK East Sussex was established to provide help and advice for the over 50s in the county, the Vintage Spring Fair will be packed full of entertainment, shopping, food and fashion, including performances by Susan St Nicholas and Nick James, a vintage fashion show, traditional children’s fairground, artisan hot food stalls and the much-loved Harvey’s Brewery horses.

The event will also be a great opportunity for visitors to find out more about the many services that the charity offers to older people in East Sussex, including invaluable advice on financial issues such as social welfare benefits, how to protect themselves from becoming the victim of scams and health services such as foot care. All of this help is available via Age UK East Sussex’s new mobile.

Visitors to the fair can also join in with Age UK East Sussex’s Healthy Living Club chair-based exercise sessions, a dementia-friendly singalong and a sensory quiet space for those who suffer from autism and other neurological illnesses.

The Vintage Spring Fair, will be opened by Bexhill MP Huw Merriman and runs from 10am - 5pm each day. For more on Age UK, visit www.ageukeastsussex.org.uk.

