Fairlight man’s book charts how he helped bring war criminals in former Yugoslavia to justice

A retired police officer who worked on prosecutions for war crimes tribunals following the war in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s has written a book about the role he played bring those to justice.

Ron Turnbull, who lives in Fairlight, penned From the Flying Squad to Investigating War Crimes, which also explores his policing career in forensics.

His book will be be published by Pen & Sword in hardback on November 30.

Ron said: “It started out as a journal to my family to let them know what and where I’d been over the years but as I gave a number of presentations to various police, UN and other agencies concerning the war crimes investigations friends and mentors convinced me that it should be shared with a broader audience.

“Apart from offering a contribution of social history it also describes how policing was carried out during the 1970s, 80s and 90s so covers the true crime aspect of publishing too.

“The book covers my ‘apprenticeship’ in law enforcement in Scotland in the 1960s and transfer to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in order to specialise in CID detective work.

“Two tours on ‘The Sweeney’, aka the elite Flying Squad, at Scotland Yard highlights my involvement with organised and often armed criminals and the importance of informants, interspersed with interesting investigative attachments in London’s West End police stations dealing with more serious crimes as I progressed through my career.

“My move into forensic work over more than 10 years saw me responding to numerous high profile murder and major crime scenes in London. The daylight murder of young mother Rachel Nickell in Wimbledon and an IRA bomb in a bus in Aldwych which killed the perpetrator to name but a few.

“As the forensic input to a number Scotland Yard murder investigating teams I was also despatched to Italy, Malta, Sri Lanka, Zambia, USA, Canada and Iraq, culminating in secondment to the UN to assist with war crime investigations in Bosnia and Kosovo.

“I retired from the MPS after 35 years service and moved to The Hague to continue war crime investigations in the Balkans, but this time as a UN investigator and Head of the Evidence Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) where assistance and involvement in the trials of Radovan Karadzic and other dire criminals was my remit.

“A two-year sortie into security and risk assessment with UNICEF in Sudan followed offering its own rather different challenges.

“Finally I spent more than five years in Northern Ireland reviewing all homicides (3,269 to be exact) which occurred in that province during The Troubles 1968-98 as part of the Good Friday Peace Agreement.”

Part of the proceeds from Ron’s book will be donated to the charity Remembering Srebrenica.

