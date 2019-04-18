Family fun as Battle hosts traditional Good Friday marbles event

Teams will dressing up in colourful fancy dress costumes to take part in the traditional Good Friday marbles match at the Abbey Green in Battle.

The colourful event is one of the highlights of the year in Battle and includes a children’s Easter Bonnet Competition.

The fun gets underway at 10am and cups and medals will be presented at 12 noon.

At 11.45am children will be scrambling to collect 1,000 marbles.

The event is organised by Battle Events for the Battle Chamber of Commerce.

Sussex has a long history of Good Friday marbles with the Marbles World Championship held every year at Tinsley Green, in West Sussex every Good Friday at the Greyhound pub since 1932. The tradition of marbles in England goes back to the sixteenth century.

