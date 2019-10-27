Family joins search for Sussex backpacker missing on Cambodian island

The family of a Sussex backpacker who was reported missing a few days ago has flown to Cambodia to join the search for her.

Amelia Bambridge, 21, from Worthing in West Sussex, was last seen at around 3.30am on Wednesday at Police Beach in Koh Rong, where she had attended a party, according to the Lucie Blackman Trust.

The former BHASVIC sixth form college student had been staying at Nest Beach Club Hostel, around 40 minutes away from Police Beach, the charity said, but she did not return to the hostel and has not been seen since.

Amelia’s sister, 19-year-old Georgie Bambridge, told this newspaper that a search party on the island had just concluded a second day of searching for her.

She said around 100 police officers were taking part in the search.

Her mother, father, brother and aunt have all travelled to Cambodia to assist.

Her father and brother are currently on the island and are due to join tomorrow’s search, while her mother and aunt are still waiting for a ferry to take them from the mainland to the island of Koh Rong.

Georgie said she had last spoken to Amelia on Wednesday.

“She was just telling me how amazing travelling was, how many amazing people she had met, how she was having the time of her life,” Georgie said.

“It came as such a shock, she was just so happy.”

Georgie said the situation was ‘honestly awful’ and said she could not let herself think the worst.

“I can’t let that thought in,” she said. “I just need to be positive and do everything possible that we can do.”

The family are doing all they can to spread the word and have set up a fundraising page to help raise funds for the search.

Georgie said: “A lot of people know people who are out there and in the area.

“If they are close by, they could join the search.”

She said she also wants to push the foreign office to do more to help.

A spokesman from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office: “We are assisting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Cambodia and are in close contact with the Cambodian police”.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity which British people in crisis overseas, said that at the time she was last seen, Amelia was wearing a lilac floral shirt and beige cycling shorts.

She is described as 5ft 2ins and of slim build. She has long, curly, strawberry blonde hair and grey/blue eyes. She also wears glasses, the charity said.

