Family pays tribute to Hastings shop owner

Shashikant Paleja ran the Smokemart newsagents in Bank Buildings, Station Road, for 30 years.

His family said he died peacefully aged 73 on July 27 after being ill for some time.

His son, Jay, said: “Dad was an extremely proud father and grandfather that loved Hastings.

“He really enjoyed the peace and tranquility of the town and never wanted to leave. He was an uncomplicated man who loved life’s simple pleasures. He was happiest surrounded by family and also enjoyed working in the shop, greeting his customers every day.

“He missed his customers terribly when he was unable to work due to poor health.

“He will be sorely missed by family, friends and customers.”

Shashikant was born in Zanzibar, East Africa and spent his early years in Dar-es-Salaam.

He then spent time in India for studies then moved to the UK in the 1970s after marrying his childhood sweetheart.

Shashikant and his wife then set up a succession of newsagents and his family first lived in London, Hawkhurst in Kent before finally settling in Hastings in 1989.

The family has set up a fundraising page in aid of St Michael’s Hospice in Shashikant’s memory and would welcome memorial contributions to be made to the hospice via JustGiving as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

