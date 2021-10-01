Family’s concern for missing Melda from Hastings

The family of Melda, 36, are growing concerned after she left her home in Priory Road in the early hours on Wednesday (September 29).

Officers believe she may be in the Hastings area but she also may be in the Tower Hamlets area of London, or the Norwood area of South London.

Police said Melda is a slim Asian woman with dark hair often worn in a ponytail, 5ft 3ins, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a “TapOut” logo on the left chest, with orange shorts and orange Nike trainers.

Melda. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210110-103632001