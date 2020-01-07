Film crews arrive in Hastings

Hastings is looking set to be the location for another screenplay of some kind with film units arriving overnight and taking up part of the Pelham Place car park.

We have not yet been able to find out what they will be filming for or where the filming is taking place but rumours are that the Old Town will feature.

The Observer has contacted Hastings Borough Council and we are waiting for a statement. In the meantime, if anyone knows why the film crew is here and what is being shot, get in touch.

Hastings has been a popular location for film and TV crews in recent years. In October a unit set up on St Leonards seafront to shoot scenes for Summerland, a period drama set in the Second World War.

Earlier last year Bottle Alley and parts of the Old Town were used as locations for an anglo-Japanese drama series called Giri/Haji, which was broadcast on BBC Two in the UK and on Netflix internationally.

