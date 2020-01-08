Filming for BBC drama continues in St Leonards

These were the scenes in a damp and misty St Leonards today as filming for the BBC political thriller Roadkill continued.

Pictured are film crews and equipment outside the Kebab Centre and Waves fish bar at Eversfield Place and outside Fortes Italian restaurant bat Warrior Square, snapped by our photographer Justin Lycett.

Yesterday filming took place at White Rock and in the Pig’s Paradise pub.

The drama, by screenwriter David Hare, stars Hugh Laurie as Peter Laurence, a self-made Conservative minister. Charismatic and self-interested, Peter is hit by a series of public revelations about his private life and his work as a minister. However, he is untroubled by guilt as he attempts to out-run his enemies and his past, with his eyes on the ultimate political prize.

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory has been cast as the Prime Minister, Dawn Ellison.

