Final call for East Sussex primary school applications

East Sussex parents and carers are being reminded to apply now for primary school places.

The application process for children who are set to start school in September 2022 closes on Saturday, January 15.

Although parents and carers cannot choose their child’s school, they can state a preference of three ahead of the application deadline.

County Hall in Lewes/East Sussex County Council offices SUS-210823-124355001

A new mapping system, which is available on the East Sussex County Council (ESCC) website, enables parents to search for schools in their community area.

Councillor Bob Standley, the council’s lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, said, “While there is no guarantee that a child will be allocated a place at their first-choice school, over 88 per cent of places allocated to those who applied on time last year were to the family’s first choice.

“With the continued pressures everyone is facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, there may be families who have not yet submitted their applications, and those who apply late are less likely to get their first-choice of school.

“I would urge parents and carers to double-check that they have filled out all the necessary online forms before the deadline.”

ESCC said places are allocated based on the council’s admissions policy, or the policy adopted by the relevant academy, church, free school or neighbouring authority.

An ESCC spokesperson said, “Children are not automatically given a place at their local school.

“If a school is oversubscribed and was not included in a child’s list of preferences, a place at a school some distance away could be offered instead.”

Parents are also reminded to include three school preferences on their application form.

When only one school is selected and there is no space available, the applicant will be allocated the first school with an available place, according to the council.

The spokesperson added, “Applications received after the deadline will still be considered but all on-time preferences will be allocated places first.

“This means that if an application is late, the child has a much lower chance of being offered a place at a preferred school, even if they live close to it or have siblings already attending there.”

Parents and carers will be notified of their child’s school place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.