Find out how you can become more involved in the Hastings Jack in the Green event

If you would like to get involved in what has become the biggest and most colourful festival in the area then here is your chance.

Jack in the Green is inviting local people to come along to a volunteers evening which is being held at East Hastings Angling Club, by the Lifeboat Station, on Friday January 31 from 8pm - 10pm.

It will be an opportunity to meet the team behind the event, which sees thousands of people lining the streets and gathering on the West Hill every May.

Keith Leech, who started the event in Hastings decades ago, said: “As Jack in the green continues to grow we need more people to help to keep it running. Come along on Friday 31 and find out how you can help.

“We have had people asking how they can get involved so we are opening it up to the community like never before.

“This is a social event for those who have, and those who would like to help Jack in the Green. It’s a chance to meet the committee, and to hear what is going on and what we plan to do, as well as an opportunity to bring ideas to the committee.

All are welcome to come see what it’s about and how you can be involved.”

