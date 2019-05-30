Firefighters battling another blaze at derelict Hastings care home

Firefighters are tackling another fire at a former care home in Hastings - at least the fourth in a month.

Forty firefighters are currently trying to put out the blaze at the derelict Mount Denys Care Home in The Ridge, Hastings.

Firefighters tackle a fire at the former Mount Denys Care Home in The Ridge on May 18. Picture: Kevin Boorman

A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 4.47am and initially sent two fire engines to the scene.

Upon arrival, there was smoke billowing from the building and the fire was at the rear of the property, so six more fire engines were called. The crews came from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Broad Oak.

No-one was in the building and there are no casualties, the spokesman confirmed.

At 6.52am, firefighters were using two main jets and four breathing apparatus to tame the flames.

According to traffic reports, The Ridge is closed in both directions between Malvern Way and Elphinstone Road while the firefighters battle the blaze.

The Mount Denys Care Home in The Ridge, a derelict building, has been plagued with fires in the last few weeks.

On May 18, eight fire engines were sent to a fire there, and again on May 8. The first of the recent incidents was on Tuesday, April 30.

The cause of this fire is still currently unknown, and it is too early to work out the extent of the damage to the building, the fire service spokesman said.