Fire crews were called to a property in Hastings town centre this morning (Thursday, January 9).

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said, at 10.27am, firefighters from Hastings were called to attend a flooding in a residential property in Cornwallis Street, Hastings, just off Queens Road.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

The spokesman said crews isolated the leak and electrics as a precaution.

There were no reports of any injuries.