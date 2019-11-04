Firefighters sent to tackle St Leonards garage fire

Two fire engines were sent to tackle a fire at a garage in St Leonards.

East Sussex Fire sent crews from The Ridge and Hastings to Clyde Road, St Leonards, at 5.18pm on Saturday (November 2).

A spokesman said crews used fire buckets to extinguish the flames.

Earlier on Saturday, firefighters were also called to rescue a horse that was stuck in a ditch.

A spokesman said, at 11.27am, crews from Battle and Crowborough attended Burgh Hill, Etchingham, to carry out the animal rescue.

Then on Sunday (November 3), Rye firefighters attended a car fire on Wish Street, Rye.

At 2.42am, crews used one breathing apparatus and one-in-seven foam to extinguish the fire.