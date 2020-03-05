Former GP surgery in St Leonards up for auction

A former doctor’s surgery is among a host of properties and land across Hastings and St Leonards coming up for auction.

They are among 159 lots in the auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

All are being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Friday, March 27.

The former Essenden Road Surgery at 49 Essenden Road, St Leonards, has a freehold guide price of £280,000 to £300,000 with vacant possession.

Sam Kinloch, director and senior auction appraiser, said: “We consider this property, situated in a residential area, ideal for possible redevelopment or change of use, subject to all the necessary consents being available.”

The surgery, on a 0.08-hectare (0.21-acre) site, is arranged over two floors with 11 consulting rooms, a waiting room, three WCs and a reception area.

Other lots include a vacant four-bedroom maisonette and a let commercial premises at 74 Bohemia Road, St Leonards, are being offered on instructions received from Marlans with a £190,000 to £200,000 guide price. The ground-floor shop unit in the corner building is let to Washtech, while a rear garage/workshop is also let. The ground- and first-floor maisonette is vacant.

Sam added: “It is considered there may be future extension/development potential to the rear along with potential to reconfigure the maisonette to provide further accommodation. The business is unaffected.”

Two maisonettes in a four-storey building at 229 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, are also being offered at the auction with a £220,000 to £230,000 guide price as investment opportunities.

Both are let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements and generate £15,600 in rent. Each of the two-bedroom properties is self-contained and enjoys far-reaching views to the rear.

Sam said: “We consider this to be ideal for continued investment and expect strong interest from investors looking to add to their residential portfolios.”

A vacant house in need of completion at 89 Ashburnham Road in the Clive Vale area of Hastings is set for the auction with a freehold guide price of £165,000-plus.

Originally arranged as a two-bedroom house, extensive renovation work has already begun on the property and will require finishing. Building Control has also passed plans for a loft conversion for a third bedroom, subject to conditions.

A maisonette for investment or occupation close to Warrior Square station, Kings Road shops and St Leonards seafront has a £110,000 to £120,000 leasehold guide price.

The Flat 3 at 91 London Road has an estimated rental value of £8,400 and is considered ideal for letting or owner-occupation.

A second-floor flat in the iconic Art Deco Marine Court building on St Leonards seafront is being offered jointly with Just Property.

The one-bedroom 112 Marine Court has a nil reserve price and is considered ideal for investment of occupation.

