Former Hastings care home sold at auction

A former care home in Hastings has been sold at auction.

The 12-bedroom former Clifton Court care home, near Ore, was among 171 lots sold in an auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Wednesday (February 12).

Situated at 8-10 Clifton Road, it was sold for £250,000.

Director and Senior Auction Appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “Our bidders recognised the potential in this large building, which has six bedrooms on each floor, and this led to very competitive bidding.

“Although we are unaware of the intentions of the new owner, we considered before the sale that there were a number of distinct possibilities.

“The freehold block could well be reopened as a care facility or planning permission could be sought for change of use into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

“It is also thought that the property holds potential for conversion into flats or could be redeveloped to provide a new scheme, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Also sold at the auction was a detached house and attached garage located in Middle Road, Hastings. This was sold for £135,000 freehold.

A first floor, one-bedroom flat in London Road, St Leonards, also went under the gavel, for £50,000 leasehold.