Four fire engines tackling workshop blaze off A21

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze in a workshop off the A21, East Sussex Fire has said.

At 1.59pm, the fire service was called to the incident in Kent Street, Westfield.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We currently have crews from Battle, Bexhill, Hastings and The Ridge in attendance.

“Crews are using five breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one in seven foam to extinguish the fire.

“Please avoid the area.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said the fire had been extinguished at around 4.15pm.

Crews are currently cutting away and dampening down the scene.

