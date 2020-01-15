Free courses in Hastings to help those battling addiction

A church in Hastings town centre is launching a new course this month to support people with addictions.

The venue for the course is Cambridge Hall, opposite ESK in Cambridge Road, Hastings and people are welcome to attend from 7pm on January 29.

It has been organised by Holy Trinity Hastings, based in Robertson Street.

Small male-only and female-only groups will meet every week to hear an interesting short talk with case studies, followed by discussion. Free food and drinks will be provided.

Course facilitators will bring their own experience of living with and overcoming addiction to encourage others.

Addiction covers a wide spectrum of addictive behaviours and habits – that often result in physical or mental health problems and feelings of guilt, affecting a person’s ability to function well socially, at work and in their personal relationships. For example, obsessive compulsive behaviour, eating disorders, pornography, online shopping and gambling.

The Recovery Course is well established around the UK, with a very high success rate and has featured in a recent 15-week TV series.

Emma Heath – a Trustee and Facilitator for the Course – recently spoke at Holy Trinity to share her personal addiction story drinking two litres of vodka a day and wanting her life to end.

Emma said: “Most people have past hurts and life problems at some stage, and this is when some turn to an emotional crutch that can quickly take a grip and become an addiction. I would encourage more churches to lead the way and offer practical support to help transform the lives of local people with addictions, destructive habits and compulsive behaviours - whatever their gender, race, religion, profession or social class.

“Worryingly, we have seen significant cuts in NHS budgets for support around drug and alcohol abuse.

“There are also higher rates of self-harm and eating disorders than ever, including an increase in younger people struggling with addiction, linked to increased pressure around ‘body image’ from broadcast media, and especially from social media.

Course Leader, Rob Worthing said: “Anybody in our local, diverse community could be affected by addiction.

“We want to offer a safe, caring and confidential space where group members can talk openly and get the right support to help them break free.”

To register, visit therecoverycourse@hthchurch.org.

