Free family fun this weekend with street theatre entertainment in Bexhill

Streets of Bexhill 2 SUS-210721-113759001

The event promises engaging acts like Zelva the giant tortoise, the amazing Circo Rum Baba and their Medieval Tower which houses a beautiful damsel pleading for gallant male suitors to rescue her.

Other attractions include the enchanting Floris in her magical Flower Globe, while Fair Play’s Animals Crackers are sure to capture some great live footage for their own spin on a ‘wildlife’ documentary which aims to have audiences roaring with laughter.

Students from Active Arts and Hastings and Bexhill Mencap, in conjunction with Inside Out Theatre, will be performing on the day.

Their performances of Catwalk of Emotions and Carrot Capers are sure to be captivating and thought provoking.

The Bexhill event follows on from Streets of Battle, which took place earlier this month.

Meena Winter, from organisers 18 Hours, said: “The Streets Festival celebrates these Rother towns, bringing free outdoor entertainment for shoppers, traders and tourists to enjoy excellent quality fun performances from 11am-3pm.”

Visit www.18hours.org.com for full details and timings of the shows.