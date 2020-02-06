Free magical Harry Potter event at Hastings Library

Hastings Literacy trust is hosting a magical Harry Potter Night at Hastings Library on Friday February 7 to inspire children to discover the delights of reading.

The event takes place from 5pm - 7pm. Families are welcome to pop in at any time but reserve tickets to ensure a free copy of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for your child by visiting https://literacytrust.org.uk/events/harry-potter-book-night-hastings-library/.

Family activities include wand making, storytelling, puzzles and colouring, writing challenges and more. There will also be balloon owls and dragon’s eggs and prizes for the best fancy dress.

The event has been organised by the National Literacy Trust Hub in Hastings and Bloomsbury Publishers with the support of Hastings Library, at Claremont in the town centre.

Hastings Literary Trust believes that by taking coordinated action at a local level to drive up literacy levels, they can support increased educational attainment and employability skills, and improve health outcomes. National Literacy Trust Hubs and regional campaigns help communities to achieve these aims.

