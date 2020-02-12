Future of Rye Heritage Centre handed a lifeline – but your help is needed

Residents are appealing for volunteers and donations to keep the Rye Heritage Centre open after the town council’s decision to cease operations.

However, following successful negotiations with Rye Town Council a submission is being made to the Charities Commission to register Rye Heritage Centre as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation, governed by a board of trustees which has been put together from individuals who came forward when the closure issue came into the public domain last year.

The charity plans to take on running the Heritage Centre and the famous Town Model from April this year.

Simon Parsons, who launched the campaign, said “The interest and support from the wider Rye community has driven the charity trustees forward in their efforts to achieve the model’s continued survival and we thank them for that support. It is a key to our ethos to maintain community engagement in to the future.”

The charity said it is looking for fundraisers, cleaners, volunteer staff and donations to keep the centre open.

Simon added: “If you’d like to join us and offer help in whatever way please do get in touch. We will be looking for funding for initial set up costs, sales material, stock and specific items such as upgrades and repairs to electric wiring and heating; exhibition materials.”