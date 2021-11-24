The Game Of Thrones actor and Labour Rother District Councillor for Bexhill Sidley released a picture of himself in an oxygen mask. He is being treated at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, and praised the NHS staff who have been looking after him.

Sam, who played the younger version of Hodor in the hit TV series, said in an update on his Facebook page: “Thanks for all the support everyone - it means a lot. It’s been an eye-opener so far (and a lung-opener - literally) and I can’t wait to get through this and back out into the world. I will be back!”

He has spent the last few days in hospital and says being double-jabbed against Covid was the “main thing that stopped me sliding into critical status.” One well-wisher from Bexhill replied: “Well if Joffrey couldn’t take you down some stupid virus won’t.” (A reference to the sadistic tyrant King Joffrey Baratheon, one of Game of Thrones’ most dastardly villains.)

Game Of Thrones actor Sam Coleman is being treated in a Hastings hospital for Covid.

Sam said the nurses and doctors who have been looking after him “have been charming and heroic”. He added: “Please stay safe everyone. The atrocious Tory government are out for themselves and do not care about us or the NHS. Please take caution into your own hands beyond that of the guidelines if you can. This is not something I would wish on anyone.” He said NHS staff deserve a pay rise, “proper PPE” and “equipment that isn’t old or faulty”. “We need proper NHS funding that goes where it’s needed. And an end to privatisation,” he said.

Sam also played the mentally disturbed Bud in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel, Leatherface, released in 2017. Talking about his role in Game Of Thrones, he told the Bexhill Observer in 2017: “I was a massive fan of the show and I never thought I’d get the part but I did and it was one of the best experiences of my life. I was also humbled when Jack Bender, the director, asked me to make my character’s seizure as realistic as possible, giving me the opportunity to bring awareness of seizures to the wider public. Several of my family members are epileptic and so I used my knowledge of epilepsy and other conditions to try and create something identifiable, despite its time-travelling, fantastical nature.”