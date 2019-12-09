Garages, house and shop up for auction in Hastings and Pett

A house, two garages and a shop across Hastings and St Leonards are coming up for auction on Wednesday (December 11).

They are among 108 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Garage Store, Pett Level. Picture courtesy of Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers SUS-190912-113017001

The properties are being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton.

A three-storey house needing repair at 77 Stonefield Road, Hastings, has a freehold guide price of £95,000-plus with vacant possession.

The two-bedroom, mid-terrace property is situated close to the town centre, Priory Meadow shopping centre and the mainline railway station,

Sam Kinloch, director and senior auction appraiser, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a house with a great deal of potential.

Garage 9, Pevensey Road. Picture courtesy of Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers SUS-190912-113004001

“Now in need of complete modernisation and repair, the property offers good sized living accommodation over three floors and would be ideal for owner-occupation, investment or possible re-sale.”

A garage with planning consent in place for an extension is being offered at the auction with a £50,000 to £55,000 freehold guide price.

Garage Store, in Pett Level Road, Pett Level, is situated near Pett Level beach.

Chris Milne, auction appraiser, said: “This semi-detached workshop/garage has planning for an extension which could offer potential for further uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

22 White Rock. Picture courtesy of Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers SUS-190912-113028001

Also being offered at the auction is a shop at 22 White Rock, Hastings, which has a leasehold guide price of £30,000 to £35,000 with vacant possession.

The ground floor shop unit, located opposite the seafront and needing modernisation and refurbishment works, is considered ideal for investment or occupation.

A lock-up garage with a metal up-and-over door in St Leonards is being offered with a £7,000 to £8,000 freehold guide price and is considered suitable for local residents or could be let to provide a good income.

Garage 9 is to the rear of Pevensey Road, Highland Gardens and located adjacent to Princes House, Kings House and Queens House.

James Emson, managing director, said: “As we are all aware, there has been a great deal of national uncertainty and upheaval this year as well as the usual peaks and troughs associated with our industry.

“However, 2019 has proved yet again that property remains an excellent investment and that our auctions remain the best place to buy and sell.

“Our vendors and purchasers recognise the worth of property – and also that Clive Emson offers an exceptional service covering all aspects of the auction market.

“As we approach our final sale of the year we can reflect on continued good results for the company.

“Our pre-Christmas sale in early December will certainly be serving up some Christmas crackers.”

The firm holds eight rounds of auctions each year at five locations from Essex to Cornwall on consecutive days.

The eighth round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions for 2019 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday at 11am.

Clive Emson also stages a fixed date, online only auction, this time concluding on December 19.

Full details can be found at www.cliveemson.co.uk.