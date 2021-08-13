GCSE results: Claverham Community College students celebrate success

Claverham Community College. SUS-180823-142718001

Paul Swatton, principal, said there were ‘tears, excitement and relief all round’ yesterday (Thursday, August 12) when this year’s grades, based on teachers’ assessments, came out.

He said: “The results our students received were a reflection of their resilience, commitment and hard work despite the challenging circumstances they have had to cope with, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a college, the progress and development of our students both academically and personally is extremely important to us and we are incredibly proud of the achievements of this group of young adults.

“Excellent individual performances were achieved by many of our students, including those who have attained the highest possible grades.

“Equally importantly, it has also been extremely gratifying to celebrate the results of those students who have made exceptional progress despite their particularly challenging individual experiences over the past two years.

“Our congratulations go to all of the young people who have secured these wonderful results, which I am sure will act as a springboard for their future success.

“They are a testament to the dedication and commitment shown by all students and staff at the college, together with the invaluable support provided by parents and governors.