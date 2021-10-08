Get ready for spectacular Battle of Hastings re-enactment this weekend

And local re-enactment group, the Spears of Andred, have been limbering up to get ‘fighting fit’ for the event, after its hiatus in 2020.

They have been limbering up for the big event with the help of Battle Abbey School PE teacher Mr Mercer.

Tickets are now on sale for the event which takes place on October 9 and 10, on the very spot where King Harold and Duke William fought in 1066, Hundreds of re-enactors will recreate the drama and intensity of this legendary conflict, which decided the fate of England almost a thousand years ago.

Battle, UK. 5 October, 2021. Soldiers limbering up for this weekendâ€TMs Battle of Hastings re-enactment. Picture by Jim Holden SUS-210710-102642001

The iconic event was unable to take place last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but now is able to return and take visitors back in time to the fateful day in October which changed the course of English History.

Visitors will be able to adventure into the encampments of the armies on either side of the historic battlefield, and come up close and personal with Saxon and Norman soldiers and see first-hand the intricacies of their weapons and the weight of their armour. Discover the clothes they wore and what food they ate, and watch them practice their 11th century skills and craftsmanship.

There will also be falconers and their majestic birds of prey, and the chance to wander down the medieval market and rummage through historical delights for a very special souvenir. Plus with storytelling, have-a-go-archery, and sword school for kids, there is something for the whole family to enjoy.

And then the big moment itself, the gripping battle will unfold, as Norman and Saxon armies clash - with hundreds of brave soldiers bringing the legendary story of 1066 to life.

English Heritage Events Manager Rebecca Hornby said:“The Battle of Hastings has always been the biggest in English Heritage’s calendar with hundreds of reenactors bringing this incredible battle and moment in time to life.

“It is also a hugely iconic event in Sussex, and among Sussex locals as well as those who travel up and down the country every year to be part of it. It was incredibly disappointing to be unable to host it on the same scale last year, but now we are even more excited for this year’s event!”

Admission to The Battle of Hastings is in addition to the standard admission ticket price and there is a small cost for members.

Tickets are now on sale, and advance online booking is recommended for the best price and guaranteed entry. Book now at www.english-heritage.org.uk/

