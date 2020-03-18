Great grandmother, 103, determined to re-enter Hastings half marathon event after this year’s cancellation

A Hastings woman who was hoping to take part in the Hastings Half Marathon at the age of 103 is determined to get involved next year.

Marjorie Bartlett, who turned 103 in December last year, was hoping to complete her ‘lifetime wish’ in a wheelchair with the support of her great niece Rosie Wheldal.

However, due to the coronavirus, race organisers were forced to cancel this year’s event, which was due to take place on Sunday, March 29.

Rosie said, despite this year’s cancellation, entering it has given Marjorie and her family ‘a lasting memory to treasure forever’.

Marjorie decided she wanted to get involved with the Hastings Half Marathon after a decline in health during 2019.

Rosie said, despite being classed as ‘end of life care’, her great aunt’s strength and determination came through and she managed to start walking and doing others for herself again.

In November, she and Rosie were entered into the Hastings Half Marathon mini run, which she would complete in her wheelchair.

She was then presented with the jersey number ‘103’ – representing her age – by race organisers.

Rosie said Marjorie was in ‘pure shock and delight’ after being presented with her number.

Race organiser Eric Hardwick said all runners entered into 2020’s half marathon would be able to enter next year’s event for free.

Rosie has asked Eric to reserve 104 for Marjorie, who is now aiming for her next letter from the Queen.