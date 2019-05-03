Green man flies nearly 5,000 miles to take part in Hastings Jack in the Green

He may live in Vancouver Canada, on the other side of the world, but distance was never going to get in the way of Trevor Hancock’s desire to be part of the Hastings Jack in the Green celebrations.

The retired environmental specialist jets 4,760 miles each May to take up his role of honorary bogey - one of the Green Men entrusted to look after the Jack.

Trevor was drawn to the traditional event as he plays the role of a Green Man in a winter Mummer’s play in Canada each year and also dances in a Morris side.

Look out for Trevor in the procession on Monday.

