Hand in an old plastic bag and get a cotton tote bag as Priory meadow Centre in Hastings declares war on plastic waste

A plastic bag swap is returning to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre this month to help combat plastic bag usage, following a successful debut event last year.

On Sunday March 29th between 10am and 4pm, a group of volunteer seamstresses will be transforming old cotton wears into complimentary reusable tote bags for shoppers.

The event will take place in the main mall outside H&M at Priory Meadow.

Centre Marketing Manager, Leanna Lawson said: “Sarah Gomes Harris, a local artist and activist has been working in collaboration with Hastings councillor for Climate Change Maya Evans, who recently helped pass the motion for Hastings to declare a climate emergency.”

“They are both passionate about helping to reduce plastic bag usage and have rounded up a group of volunteer seamstresses to facilitate this fantastic event for a second time.”

“I was shocked when they informed me that as a society we could be eating and drinking a credit card of micro-plastic each week, according to World Wildlife Fund research.” She added.

You can bring your own cotton material with you to be transformed into a shopping bag or choose from fabric on the day that has been donated in the build up to the event.

Donations will be collected for the shopping centre’s charity partner, The Trussell Trust. An organisation that aims to end hunger and poverty in the UK. The Trussell Trust supports more than 1,200 food banks across the UK, including Hastings Foodbank.

Old plastic bags that are handed in will be collected and passed to another talented local lady, Pen Huston of The Art Shack in Y Centre, who weaves plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.

For more information visit priorymeadow.com/events

See also: Take a look inside new vegab restaurant and bar opening in Hastings this weekend

See also: New foodbank opens in St Leonards to help battle food poverty