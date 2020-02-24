Hastings adventure playground destroyed by ‘deliberate’ fire

A children’s playground in Hastings has been destroyed by a fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to community group In2play’s Hastings adventure playground, in Upper Bromsgrove Road, Hastings, at 2.30pm on Sunday (February 23).

Picture: In2play

A spokesman said they were responding to reports of a shed fire on the site of the old woodyard.

Firefighters from Hastings and The Ridge attended.

Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said the fire is believed to have been deliberately started.

Picture: In2play

In2play said its after school session today (Monday, February 24) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm will have to be cancelled as the playhouse has been ‘completely destroyed’.

They added: “We have worked hard to cordon the area off for the outdoor preschool this morning, but now have lots of sad toddlers that their playhouse, ice cream van, shop, school (and everything else they imagine it to be on a daily basis) has gone.

“We will be going through CCTV and clearing up later so can not open the session. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Since the fire, a fundraising page to replace the playhouse and mud kitchen at the Hastings adventure playground has been set up. You can support it here.