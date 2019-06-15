Hastings and Bexhill business leader Brett McLean receives British Citizen Award for his community work

Business and community leader Lord Brett McLean has become the first east Sussex resident to be awarded a Certificate of Recognition issued by the British Citizen Awards.

Brett was presented with the award by Hastings Mayor Cllr Nigel Sinden and Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

The certificate recognises his outstanding contribution to British society and is 1 of only 22 issued throughout the United Kingdom this year.

Brett has been actively involved with the community for over 25 years and holds various roles within East Sussex.

SEE ALSO: St Leonards community pub voted best in Sussex for fifth year running

Brett has a number of roles which include being the President of Hastings Lions and President of Bexhill In Bloom, Chairman of Hastings Dementia Action Alliance, Ambassador for SASBAH (Sussex Association of Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus), Patron of Gizmo Kids, Brownbread Horse Rescue Centre, Happy Paws Puppy Rescue and Trustee of The Ore Community Centre and the Hastings and Rother Furniture Services.

He is a member of Bexhill Forward, Rother Local Strategic Partnership, Hastings Coastal Communities Team and Hastings BID and is connected to Azur, Hastings Pier and Carr Taylor Vineyards global trading arm Taylor & Shroff PVT Ltd.

Brett served as the youngest elected member of Hastings Borough Council from 1996 to 2000 and the youngest branch and regional Chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses for 15 years including a year as Deputy National Councillor for the Federation.

He was Chairman of the former East Sussex County Council’s Economic Advisory Board for 5 years and sat as a board member on South East Local Enterprise Partnership)

Brett said: “ I am extremely honoured and grateful to receive such a wonderful accolade and will continue to support the community to the best of my abilities.”

The British Citizen Award is open to each and every UK citizen and serve to recognise exceptional endeavour. Whether they have excelled in business, healthcare, the arts, in the community or education, get the recognition they deserve.

For more information and to nominate someone for an award, visit www.britishcitizenawards.co.uk.

See also: Free Hastings cookery course will teach people to cook healthy deliscious meals on a budget of £1

See also: https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/people/cat-has-its-paw-broken-after-people-set-traps-in-west-hill-area-of-hastings-1-8950539 Cat suffers broken paw after people set traps in West Hill area of Hastings