Hastings and St Leonards pubs offer amazing showcase of beers with Tap Takeover event this weekend

Those taking part will be showcasing beers from individual breweries over the weekend of October 8 -10.

Beer lovers are encouraged to take a trail around the town to sample what is on offer.

The concept of the local tap takeover came about in 2019 and was the idea of those running the Jolly Fisherman micropub, in Hastings Old Town and the Eel and Bear specialist bottle shop in the town centre.

Mary Redmond, from Eel and Bear, said: “The event has nearly doubled in size this year, with 17 venues, up from nine in 2019. We’ve been blown away by the level of interest, and as the venues each choose their own brewery to showcase, the breadth of range is huge – definitely something for everyone. We hope it will encourage people to visit establishments they may otherwise not have considered, at a time when hospitality could certainly do with the boost. We even have official merchandise this time available from all the venues.

“We are mindful of the fact that Covid isn’t over, and that each venue will have their own restrictions and methods of managing the situation. We plan to make a point of asking attendees to please be respectful of venues’ guidelines and each other’s space.”

Sussex breweries will be among those showcasing their range, including Burning Sky, Abyss, Gun and Three Legs Brewery, which is local to Hastings. Many of the beers will be rare with some limited edition brews for the event.

For more details, see Hastings Tap Takeover on Facebook.

Hastings Tap Takeover SUS-210929-093352001