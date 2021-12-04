Hastings and St Leonards pubs supporting local artists with Christmas art sale and charity auction

Called ‘Two Hour Art Window’, when the window opens you get the chance to rifle through each artist’s work and buy directly from them. Every artist is donating an Original Work to a charity auction on the day, raising money for Hastings Supports Refugees. The Marina Fountain art window is on Saturday December 4, 12pm - 2pm (auction at 1pm) and the Crown is Sunday December 5, from 11am - 1pm (auction at 12pm). Artists include Adam Dando, Nathan-James Page, Adrienne Hunter, Nina Cosford, Stewart Walton, Amy George, Lily Evans, Eleanor Carter and Agnieszka Dolata.