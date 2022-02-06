Hastings area people share their memories of Billy Pole

Tina Mays contacted us to say: “I certainly do remember Billy.

Back in 1988, I believe, The Hastings and St Leonards Observer ran a short story competition. I entered with a story I had written about Billy. It was just a heartfelt account of how I felt about seeing him every day, huddled there in the doorway outside of the then Stylus Record shop.

“It was Christmas time and I wondered how he must feel about us all, passing by with our bags of Christmas shopping and excited about being with our families at this time if year.

Tina Mays with Billy Pole SUS-220602-151311001

Well to my astonishment I won the competition and, if I remember rightly, there was another write up in the paper.

“Shortly afterwards I started my own business selling sandwiches in the Town and would feed him every day. And then we had our picture taken together for The Day in the Life of Hastings.

“He was only 33. And had these deep blue piercing eyes. I will never forget him.”

Billy Pole SUS-220602-152436001

Mandy Valentino said: “I remember him sitting in the doorway opposite what was then Dimarcos cafe, he was a friendly man, I remember I gave him some money once and told him to get himself a cup of tea, I was only a teenager then, strangely enough I was thinking about him the other day, wondering what happened to him.”

Scott Ellis said: “I remember him from the late 80’s in Hastings. I worked in a petrol station in Rye 1988-90ish when I was about 17. I Was surprised to see Billy at the garage one day. He said that he was moving on and heading over Ashford way over the next few days.

“He asked if he could use the bathroom - while he was in there I packed him a cardboard box full of food and drinks (not alcohol). I also remember buying him a packet of rolling tobacco from the vending machine out of my wages and some cigarette papers. He was very grateful and it was my good deed for the day.

“Also, I saw his shoes were hanging off- I asked him what size he was and to pop by the garage tomorrow before he headed off for good. When I arrived at work the next day, Billy was already there outside and had slept rough there overnight. Once the boss was gone I invited Billy in the shop to get a hot drink and give him some shoes (my brothers spare pair from home!).

“It was actually only last year that I told my brother I had nicked his green trainers from the shoe rack at home that night (even though he has always wondered what happened to them!). They fitted Billy like a glove and he was well happy as he went off from the garage. Billy’s old shoes were in the bin, I was tempted to do a straight swop back onto the shoe rack at home for a laugh but thought better of drawing attention to it.

About three weeks later Billy (surprisingly) passed back through the garage enroute back to Hastings. He used the bathroom again and I told him to take some chocolate and drinks for his way.

From memory, I think I saw him on my travels to Hastings only a few times after that.”