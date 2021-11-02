Hastings area woman who is kickboxing champion wins public speaking awards

Jessica, 29, from Pett, won a gold, and silver, certificate in the Sussex Online Speakers club contest earlier in October, to qualify for the area contest on October 30, where she won two silver certificates, in her first ever public speaking contest.

Jessica is the current WRSA (World Ring Sports Association) two times English kickboxing champion, in the ‘Bantamweight’ and the ‘Super Bantamweight’ weight categories, after winning both titles in 2019.

In March she became a member of Toastmasters, to help her achieve her ambition of speaking on stages globally and becoming a public speaking champion.

It was through lockdowns that Jessica began to focus on her public speaking progression and developing her business, as an online kickboxing coach, after creating her own community, Fighting Fit Together.

It was through connecting with Amy Jones, one of the founders of Sussex Online Speakers, that inspired Jessica to join Toastmasters.

She said: “These online communities have created powerful, positive, connections and opportunities for personal development, which otherwise may not have been possible.”

Amy Jones said: “The pandemic sucks big time but without it I wouldn’t have met and collaborated with some of the amazing people I have in the last 18 months.

“I never would have launched a new club and met people not just from the UK but Europe, the USA, and beyond.

“Jessica Fleischer is for sure on that list of amazing people I’ve met because of the pandemic. Alongside her martial arts and motivational speaking, Fleischer is also a radio presenter at Bexhill radio, presenting ‘The Champion’s Corner’, with a focus on health, well-being and championing community, locally and globally. Jessica enjoys using this as an opportunity to learn more about music, alongside using her public speaking skills to both promote topical information and provide entertainment.”

With regards to the future, Jessica is training to fight in kickboxing next year, out of Up-grade Martial Arts, in Bexhill, alongside working through her Toastmasters ‘Pathways’, which are education programs provided by the organisation, which she refers to as being ‘Like the karate of public speaking’.

She said: “They provide me with a framework to develop my skills, aiming for excellence.”

Jessica has already begun planning how she will improve, ready for the spring contests in 2022.