Hastings author writes fun new pirate book that lets kid design their own treasure maps

Mark Cassell’s new book Draw Your Own Pirate Treasure Maps was published in March and he says it is perfect for Pirate Day. The book contains 50 parchment-like sheets of paper marked with a compass and a guide to special symbols that children can use in creating their maps.

Mark, from St Leonards, said: “Although my main genre is dark fantasy, lockdown saw me dabble with children’s books. This book has proved to be a great seller, especially over in the United States, and has in fact seen sales over in Spain.

“As a kid, I used to make treasure maps all the time with my younger brother, Adam. We used to hide them around the house and in the garden. Amusingly, several years ago I helped my dad replace some floorboards in our old bedroom and we found an aged treasure map drawn (badly) by yours truly. It even had little stick figures which were supposed to be us as pirates.”

Mark Cassell Pirate Map book SUS-210714-123936001

The book is priced £5,99 and is available to buy from Amazon.