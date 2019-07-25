Hastings Beatles Day will be supporting Sara Lee Trust charity next year

The popular Hastings Beatles Day event has announced that it will be supporting local charity The Sara Lee Trust next year,

Hastings Beatles Day returns to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Sunday 5th April 2020 from 12.00 noon to 10.30pm.

The Sara Lee Trust, is a local Hastings-based charity supporting people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses by providing free specialist counselling and complementary therapy care.

New Committee members Hannah Deeble, Chris Beveridge and Katie Jones will join experienced hands Robin Redsull and Judy Atkinson to deliver a fantastic line up at Hastings Beatles Day 2020 at the White Rock Theatre, along with special events and activities including a children’s circle and grand raffle.

Performance Manager Hannah says: “Hastings Beatles Day 2020 will build on what has gone before, bringing acts together from around the world to perform on multiple stages at the White Rock Theatre performing the music of this world famous and much loved band, in many different styles and with performers of all ages.

“It is an event that really brings people together, and supports a great local charity as well”.

Dan Redsull, CEO of The Sara Lee Trust, says: “We are absolutely delighted that the new Hastings Beatles Day Committee has decided to support The Sara Lee Trust. Hastings Beatles Day is a fantastic event for the town, and will be our number one event for years to come, helping to support so many more local people in the future.

“One hundred percent of funds raised at this event will go towards supporting local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.”

Hastings Beatles Day is the largest get-together of professional and amateur musicians, dancers and choreographers in one place in Hastings during the year.

For more information about Hastings Beatles Day go to www.hastingsbeatlesday.com or, to express an interest in performing at the event, email 2020@hastingsbeatlesday.com. The event is 21 years old next year.

