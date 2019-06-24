Hastings Beer and Music Festival is back and looking to be bigger and better than ever this year

Hastings Beer and Music Festival celebrities its 38th year of giving people a good time and raising thousands of pounds for charities and good causes when it returns to the Oval next week.

The four day festival runs from Wednesday 3, when a special film night takes place, until Saturday June 6 and includes the popular Hastings prom night on Thursday July 4.

Hastings Beer and Music Festival. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

The festival continues to evolve, and 2019 will see longer opening hours, new bars, a wider selection of food stalls.

It will also be bringing internationally recognised and award winning headline DJ’s from the biggest clubs across the globe, Matt Maurice and Brandon Block are coming back to Hastings for a second year and will be joined by Danny Rampling as the headline.

Saturday night will see Massoke play live, a band that are currently sweeping the UK, from Glastonbury to Edinburgh Fringe. They will be playing the biggest Pop, Indie and Rock anthems for the crowd to sing along with provided lyrics.

Throughout the day, on Saturday, there will be an acoustic stage and a fantastic line up of local bands from mid-day.

Hastings Beer and Music Festival chairman Paul McCleery said: “We want to provide a festival for all the family, and this year we have focussed on some subtle changes that will hopefully see the festival run for many many years to come”. www.hbmf.co.uktickets

Now in it’s 10th year, the Prom has become an integral part of Hastings Beer and Music Festival – the spectacle of the 150 strong Hastings BIG Choir and the 30 piece Prom Band, ably conducted by Roger Wilcock has been watched by thousands of local flag-wavers over the years and this year promises to be even bigger and better. Gates open on Thursday July 4 at 6pm, prom starts at 7:30pm.

Book festival tickets at the website www.hbmf.co.uktickets.

